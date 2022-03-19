Middlesbrough will host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and the hosts’ manager Chris Wilder is prepping his team for the big occasion.

There has been some drama in the build-up. Chelsea initially requested their match with Middlesbrough be played behind closed doors as the Blues cannot have a large amount of fans due to the sanctions owner Roman Abramovich has been hit with. They quickly withdrew the request after backlash but it has given the match an additional edge.

Wilder has been mindful to get his players in the right head space, saying: “Rest the mind and the body. It’s important.

“We’ve got an international break after this one to look forward to. But it’s a great period for us. I said to the players yesterday, ‘you’re in the quarter-final of the FA Cup against the European and World champions’.”

But how could the teams line-up and when is the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5.15pm on Saturday, 19 March at the Riverside Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and fans will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Middlesbrough are set to welcome back Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki after they had spells out with illness. However, Riley McGree is still out with a calf injury.

For Chelsea, long-term injured star Ben Chilwell won’t be available for the quarter-final. It’s not likely Andreas Christensen will feature either after he suffered a muscle problem. There is also doubt over Reece James and it’s thought Tuchel will make a late call on whether he plays.

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Tavernier, Howson, Crooks, Taylor; Balogun, Connolly

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Odds

Middlesbrough - 11/2

Draw - 16/5

Chelsea - 1/2

Prediction

Chelsea may be going through financial issues due to Roman Abramovich’s sanctions but the team will still perform well and it will be difficult for Middlesbrough to overcome them. It won’t be easy for Chelsea either but the visitors should come away with the win. Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea.