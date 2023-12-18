Football rumours: Middlesbrough could offer Joe Worrall transfer reprieve

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-half Joe Worrall could be on the verge of a transfer lifeline. The Sun reports Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is interested in a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who is no longer in the Forest side despite signing a new deal recently. That loan move could even turn permanent if Middlesbrough win promotion.

The paper also reports Sheffield United could re-sign recent departee Iliman Ndiaye. The 23-year-old forward departed for Marseille in the summer, but has struggled for regular playing time since the move. According to The Sun United, Arsenal and Everton are all keeping tabs on Ndiaye’s situation.

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid in pursuit of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips: Tuttomercatoweb reports Juventus want to sign the Man City midfielder in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Juventus are also circling a January approach for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Tuttosport.