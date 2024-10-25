Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’ve ever wondered who truly owns and controls football, you’re in luck.

Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer, explores this topic in his new book States of Play: How Sportswashing Took Over Football, released on November 7.

In the book, Delaney takes readers on a journey from Abu Dhabi to Newcastle, then to London, Paris, Moscow, and New York, investigating allegations of sportswashing and misconduct within football. The result is a compelling account of how the sport has been overtaken by the world’s richest businessmen, state-backed corporations, media moguls, and oil-rich oligarchs.

From Neymar’s £198 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in Manchester, to the failure of Financial Fair Play regulations and the rise of the European Super League, Delaney uses exclusive interviews and unprecedented access to key players to deliver a comprehensive exposé of football’s power structures.

To mark the launch of the book The Independent is giving away 10 copies.

This offer is available to subscribers of our weekly football newsletter only. All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning a copy is sign up to Reading the Game before November 7 to receive details on how to enter.

You can sign up using the box near the top of the article. Or, simply click here , scroll to Reading the Game, click the ‘+’ sign, enter your email address and hit the sign up button.

You’ll then be on the list to receive Miguel’s weekly update from the world of football – as well as the details of this exciting giveaway.