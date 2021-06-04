The football world moves fast. Maybe faster than ever. That was best illustrated with the story of the year, the dramatic rise and collapse of the Super League. It threatened to change the game, before it all changed in the space of two days.

An issue is that it can be difficult to keep track of everything, to filter what’s actually important from what makes the headlines. The cycle has never been more relentless. With that in mind, I’m going to try and add a bit of ‘pause’ to the play, as Pep Guardiola might say.

I’ll be sending out a new weekly email every Friday midday, called ‘Reading the Game’, that will seek to make sense of what’s happening in football. It will offer analysis of the biggest stories, the details behind the scenes, as well as insights and anecdotes that will be exclusive to subscribers.

There will also be a bit of entertainment, to test your knowledge. Every week I’ll be setting brainteasers to give you something to mull over on a Friday afternoon.

Over time, there will even be the opportunity to win prizes out of that. We can promise you that, after a while, you certainly won’t want to miss those. Hopefully the email will even help with that, as we keep you fully clued-in over time.

If you already receive The Independent’s football newsletter then you don’t need to do anything, you will receive Miguel’s direct to your inbox.

But if you aren’t receiving the emails already then to sign up for my email, fill in your email in the box above or click here to sign up for our range of newsletters.

The email will arrive in your inbox every Friday morning. Have you got a question? Contact me on Twitter.