Sunny Singh Gill made history on Saturday when he became the first referee from a British south Asian background, but one of his actions was criticised by former Premier League referee Mike Dean.

Gill was spotted signing autographs for fans just before heading down the tunnel at half time during the match between Crystal Palace and Luton.

Dean took offence to Gill signing autographs during the game, calling it “bang out of order”.

The former referee said on Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Labs, when asked if he had signed autographs: “I did, after about 300 games! I don’t see the point. He’s (Gill) on a hiding to nothing now.

“If something happens in the second half, which I’ll guarantee the way refereeing goes sometimes, but you don’t sign autographs. Maybe when you’re warming up before the game but not at half time when you’ve got a game to do. It’s just bang out of order.”

In the match itself, Cauley Woodrow scored a late winner to snatch a draw for relegation-threatened Luton at Selhurst Park, as the home side were made to rue missed chances to win the game.

Gill’s father Jarnail Singh was also a referee, and his brother Bhupinder became the first Sikh Premier League assistant referee for the match between Southampton and Norwich in January 2023.

Jarnail was a referee in the English Football League from 2004 to 2010, taking charge of over 150 matches.

It has been a history-making year in the Premier League, Sam Allison became the first black referee for over 15 years and Rebecca Welch became the first female referee to take charge in the English top flight when she was in the middle for Fulham’s match against Burnley at Craven Cottage in December.

In July, the Football Association announced plans to recruit 1,000 referees from diverse backgrounds in the following three years.