Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay

United announced on Monday that the former Red Devils midfielder has agreed a new deal until June 2024

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 04 October 2021 20:10
Mike Phelan has extended his stay at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has committed his future to the club.

United announced on Monday that the former Red Devils midfielder has agreed a new deal until June 2024.

Phelan returned to the club as first-team coach when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018 and moved to his current role the following May.

The 59-year-old was previously a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team at United.