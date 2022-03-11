Arsenal to make decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future in the summer

Mikel Arteta said a decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal will not be made until the end of the season.

Lacazette has not scored from open play since 11 December, but has put in a number of impressive performance including against Watford last weekend.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but has earned praise from a number of his teammates this season, and Arteta insisted there is no rush to get a deal completed.

“We have discussed that and will let you know at the end of the season, once we know where we are,” the Arsenal manager said.

“I don’t want anybody thinking something else that is not that, and that decision we agreed is to do it in the summer.”

Despite a goal drought this season, with Lacazette having just five to his name in 26 appearances so far, he has the manager’s backing that he can add to his tally.

“I think it’s been very close and that’s why we have to keep pushing him and giving him support, (so) that he plays with that confidence that on Sunday he can do it,” added Arteta.

Arsenal announced the launch of their first-ever Ukraine Supporters’ club, and have urged the club’s fans to donate what they can to Save the Children, which the club have also donated to.

Arteta expressed his support for the club’s Ukraine response, saying: “That we have (it), is great, that the club wants to shows its solidarity and wants to show that we are all united, and even if we are not suffering the consequences first hand and it is impossible to be, or try to understand what is going through their skins (bodies), at least show that we care and somehow show a solidarity and an appreciation for the people that are suffering.”

The Arsenal boss hopes to have Emile Smith Rowe available on Sunday for the visit of Leicester, but will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.