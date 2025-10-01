Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s squad depth after resting Rice, Eze and Saka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s strength in depth makes them better equipped to go even further in this season’s Champions League.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last term before bowing out to eventual winners Paris St Germain.

Arteta was able to rotate his squad for Tuesday’s 2-0 league phase win over Olympiacos with a stacked bench including Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.

And it was England winger Saka who settled some frayed nerves when he climbed off the bench to score their second goal.

“With all respect, last season we were looking (at the bench) and we had five academy players there, that probably never played professional football in the Champions League, so it makes a difference,” said Arteta.

“Today we decided to change six players because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

“We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago.

“The ones that came in again, they lifted the level, and they helped us to win the game, and that’s great.”

Gabriel Martinelli tapped Arsenal into a 12th-minute lead but they needed a David Raya wonder-save to deny ex-Wolves man Daniel Podence an equaliser.

And the tension was palpable around the Emirates until Saka plundered the second two minutes into stoppage time.

“I’m very happy, winning in the Champions League is always very complicated,” added Arteta.

“We started really well, got the goal, a lot of threats and two or three big chances, but when you don’t put them away in this competition you have to be careful.

“We had to make an incredible save to deny them a goal which you need in this competition as well.

“After that we had moments of overall dominance but we got a little bit deeper and every time they put balls in the box it was dangerous.

“We missed two big chances but found a way with Bukayo and breathed a little bit.”

It was a surreal evening for the Gunners chief as he was up against veteran Olympiacos boss Jose Luis Mendilibar, who had coached Arteta when he was just 13.

“It was great to see him,” smiled Arteta. “So glad that he’s doing so well. Very happy for him.

“And it’s strange at the same moment because he was my coach. So when you have to play against your former coach, it’s always something weird.

“I’m getting older – which I think is good. I learned a lot from him and from my time with him. It was a good experience.

“Thank God we won the game and I wish him all the best.”