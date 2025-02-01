Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defends right to ‘respectful’ criticism of referees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shut down wild conspiracy theories that his side’s matches are being manipulated by bias referees – but defended his right to criticise decisions he does not agree with.

Referee Michael Oliver, who last weekend controversially sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal’s win at Wolves – a decision which has since been overturned by the Football Association – has not been selected to take charge of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Oliver, regarded as one of the best officials in the Premier League, has faced death threats and abuse since the match at Molineux, and was tasked with officiating Ipswich’s 2-1 defeat against Southampton instead of being thrust back into the spotlight at the Emirates.

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville this week accused Arsenal of “inflaming the situation” when it comes to certain refereeing decisions, with some fans having claimed corruption against their side.

But when asked if he is satisfied Arsenal are being refereed in the same way as every other team, Arteta replied: “For sure, and we all have to respect that.

“But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have to defend our position or give our views in a respectful way which is what we do, through the right channels, and the right communication with the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) or someone individual or the Premier League and that will continue to go on.

“A lot of times that communication has been there to give very positive feedback and about things that we can change to make it better and that has happened. It is always very constructive what we are trying to achieve here.”

Arteta insisted his mind will be fully focused on Sunday’s mouth-watering clash against City.

The rivalry between the two clubs has escalated, with the Gunners coming closest to dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side for the past two seasons.

The last meeting between Arsenal and City in September reached boiling point, with Erling Haaland launching a ball at Gabriel’s head before telling Arteta to “stay humble” as players and staff from both sides clashed at the full-time whistle.

However, Arteta said he has no grievances with Haaland, and has implored his players to forget about the frantic scenes at the conclusion of the previous meeting.

“I really hope they do (forget about it) because holding anything negative emotionally doesn’t help,” said Arteta, whose side are nine points behind leaders Liverpool following their 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

“It’s part of the competition, it’s part of the game and let’s leave it there and let’s play a good football match which is what people want to watch.”