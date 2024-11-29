Mikel Arteta reveals what Arsenal need to do to win Premier League title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal need to be near perfect if they are to topple leaders Liverpool and win the Premier League.

The Gunners, who travel to West Ham on Saturday, head into the weekend fourth in the table and trail Arne Slot’s side by nine points after a run of four league games without a win prior to beating Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The north London club have witnessed an upturn in performances in recent matches, with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea followed by the 3-0 home victory over Forest and a dominant 5-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP on Tuesday.

When asked if Arsenal’s form needs to be perfect to finish ahead of Liverpool, Arteta said: “If they continue then that’s for sure, with the numbers they’re producing and the amount of games they’re winning.

“The focus is on us to maintain the consistency especially and performances that will give us the right to win games, keep the availability in the squad. This is a long run.

“Winning lifts the energy and our confidence up. We’ve had two big wins for us and now it’s about consistency and getting that momentum, take it further against a good opponent tomorrow and try to replicate the performance to win the game.”

Arsenal’s positive form comes after the return of captain Martin Odegaard, who was sidelined for 12 matches across all competitions with an ankle injury.

Martin Odegaard has returned for Arsenal in recent matches ( PA Wire )

Since the Norway international returned to the starting XI, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in their last three, which included Tuesday’s impressive performance in Lisbon.

“The way he prepares himself, how much work he put in with the physio to be in the best possible condition in the most important part of the season we’re in at the moment,” Arteta added when asked why Odegaard is performing so well despite recently returning to full fitness.

“He was exceptional since the Chelsea game and has consistency in the last few games.

“Good players who are consistent and reliable, that take their game to the next level and improve the level of the players around him, that’s a huge quality of Martin and he’s been missed.”

Saturday’s opponents West Ham are fresh off Monday’s 2-0 away win at Newcastle. Arteta spoke of his “huge admiration” for Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui, who had come under increasing pressure prior to the victory at St James’ Park.

“I know him, we are friends, I have huge admiration for him,” said Arteta. “We are from the same area as I am in the north of Spain and he has a team who are on a high after a win at Newcastle and they’re tough opponents, we know that.”