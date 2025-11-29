Fan anger at Noni Madueke pursuit made Mikel Arteta more determined to sign him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has revealed the online petition in response to Arsenal’s pursuit of Noni Madueke this summer increased his determination to make the move work for the former Chelsea winger.

Madueke will make his first return to Stamford Bridge on Sunday since he made the switch across London and a hostile reception is expected for the 23-year-old.

England attacker Madueke initially experienced opposition from Arsenal fans in July when the move was first speculated as #NoToMadueke trended on social media and sparked an online petition signed by 4,000 people, but it only strengthened Arteta’s desire.

“If anything it gave me more conviction and more will to help him,” Arteta said.

“And do everything we possibly could to make his relationship work and to prepare everything around him in the best possible way.

“I think that lasted a short period of time and immediately we had complete the opposite reaction which I think he valued, respected and it was like fuel to him. it did not affect him.”

London-born Madueke marked his return from a knee injury with an appearance off the bench in the 4-1 success over old club Tottenham on Sunday before he opened his account for Arsenal on Wednesday in the Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

A flying start by Madueke in August instantly turned doubters, but Arteta was thrilled with the contribution of the versatile wide-man in midweek and could start him at Chelsea.

Arteta added: “I am very pleased with him since the day that he came with his attitude and what he has brought to the team.

“He has brought another type of threat with his capacity to play on the right and the left and his skillset is different to what we had.

“We saw that again on Wednesday. He started in one position and changed into another position and being very, very efficient. It is great to have him back.”

Arsenal will aim to round off a superb week with victory at Chelsea, which would open up a nine-point gap to the west London club.

After the Gunners returned from the November international break with a thrashing of rivals Tottenham and followed it up by ending Bayern Munich’s unbeaten start to the season, the next statement triumph targeted is at Stamford Bridge.

“Those are statements we are talking about every three days,” Arteta pointed out.

“So, after beating Spurs at home, then we had to make the statement again Bayern Munich. We’ve done that and now we have to go to the next one. That’s where we are.

“We know the importance of the week. Not only that, what is coming after three days is going to be exactly the same. Nothing is going to change, but we are super motivated for the game.”