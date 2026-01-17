It’s a very clear penalty – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rues VAR call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his side were denied a “very clear” penalty as they missed the chance to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race after a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners enjoyed the perfect pre-match entertainment by watching rivals Manchester City lose their derby to United, which presented the chance to go nine points clear at the summit.

But, nine days after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool after City had again slipped up, Mikel Arteta’s men could not take advantage after failing to get past Forest.

They missed some big chances and were denied a penalty in the second half when the ball appeared hit the arm of Forest defender Ola Aina, with VAR ruling it first struck his shoulder and his arm was then in a natural position.

But Arteta did not accept the decision.

“It hits the shoulder and then he takes the ball with the hand,” he said. “The explanation is not right, but then the rest, it’s OK.

“The order is OK, but the timing and the intention is very clear. If not, I wouldn’t be sitting here saying, in my opinion, it’s a very clear penalty.”

The draw did see Arsenal extend their lead at the top to seven points, which could be cut to four on Sunday if Aston Villa beat Everton, and they remain clear favourites to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years.

But the missed opportunities could prompt some doubts in the Gunners camp as they have let leads at the top of the table slip in the past, notably when they were eight points clear of City in April 2023 only to fall short.

Arteta added: “Obviously, we came here to win the game and we haven’t managed that for different reasons.

“But we created four massive chances, with (Gabriel) Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel (Merino) and the header of Bukayo (Saka). And on top of that, there is a very clear penalty that has not been given.

“So without conceding a single shot on target again, to find that we haven’t won the game with that is disappointing. On top of that, I think we can do things better.

“Every week is an opportunity, we want to win every game. If we did that we would have been in a different position. But we made a step, not as much as we wanted, but we made a step.

“Unfortunately we haven’t won today and the opportunity that we wanted to take we haven’t managed.”

Forest were dogged and resolute and deserved a point, which was a timely boost, having seen West Ham’s win at Tottenham pull them back into relegation trouble.

Had the penalty been given, Forest boss Sean Dyche may well have embarked on yet another VAR rant.

“I just think the game has got to be careful,” he said. “It’s a nudge in the back from our own player, granted it hits his arm. You just think, ‘Where does this live?’.

“We have got to be careful with all this. I don’t think you can give penalties for things like that.

“I don’t like half of the penalties that are given for handball nowadays, but I understand that’s the way the game is going and the rules are going.”

On his side’s performance, he added: “There’s a lot to be pleased about. They have delivered today.”