Mikel Arteta insists Ethan Nwaneri will get more chances for Arsenal this season

Mikel Arteta said 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is ready to make his mark on the Premier League after he scored twice in Arsenal’s 5-1 Carabao Cup victory against Bolton.

The highly-rated midfielder delivered on his first start for the Gunners after he struck in both halves, with Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz also on target.

Nwaneri was just 15 when Arteta made him the Premier League’s youngest player as a late substitute at Brentford two years ago.

However, Wednesday’s fixture – which also saw 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter become Arsenal’s youngest ever starter – marked just his fourth senior appearance.

But when asked if Nwaneri, who came off the bench in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Tottenham earlier this month, could be used more regularly in his side’s title bid, Arteta said: “Let’s go. It is another step. He is ahead of what anybody could expect.

“You can tell he is playing with a confidence and belief and an understanding of what he needs to do on the pitch.

“In his journey with the first team he is always ahead of what everybody expected and I expected, too. He deserves that and he is part of us so he will have the minutes.”

Arteta handed starts to four academy players, with Myles Lewis-Skelly (17) – who played a part in Nwaneri’s first-half strike following a fine through-ball to Sterling – Josh Nichols (18) and Porter all blooded at the Emirates Stadium.

Porter’s inclusion, with David Raya injured and a doubt for the next league match against Leicester, and Neto cup-tied, was the most significant after he surpassed Cesc Fabregas as Arsenal’s youngest player to start a match, aged 16 years and 72 days.

“We told him yesterday and he was over the moon,” said Arteta.

“He spoke straightaway to his family and they were not prepared for that.

“It is a big step, a big occasion for them and I think they were nervous about it. But he reacted really well, he was really composed in training and his team-mates helped him, too. What an experience and what a way to break a record.”

On a positive night for Arteta, on-loan Chelsea forward Sterling also broke his duck when he scored shortly after the hour mark.

“It was very good performance by Raheem,” continued Arteta.

“He is getting better and better and you can tell physically he is making steps. He was involved in a few goals so it was a very strong night for him.”

Prior to Rice’s opener in the 16th minute, Bolton wanted a penalty when Josh Sheehan claimed he was bundled over by Gabriel Jesus. Referee Josh Smith waved away their appeals, and less than 60 seconds later, Arsenal were in the lead.

“Two or three of their goals were self inflicted which is disappointing, and we should have had a penalty,” said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

“If that would have made a difference, I don’t know, but what is right is right. Arsenal had two big moments in the first half and they scored and that was the difference.”