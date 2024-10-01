It raises confidence and belief – Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal’s win over PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s statement win against Paris St Germain will fuel his players with the belief they can beat any team in Europe in their quest for Champions League glory.

The Gunners delivered an emphatic first-half performance against last season’s semi-finalists, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka on target.

Arteta’s men then showed a level of maturity in the second period to see out the game and send a stark warning to their European rivals.

“It raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at that level in European competition,” said a jubilant Arteta.

“We showed a lot of maturity in the way that we played, and we put our stamp on the way we want to behave in Europe against the top teams.

“The players feel that we are going in the right direction. They believe in what we are doing, which is a great sign.

“It is a night to be really happy because we played one of the best teams in the world, and to be able to perform and win in the way that we did is a really good sign for this team.”

Leandro Trossard’s pinpoint cross was headed home by Havertz – the German undeterred by an onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma – after 20 minutes.

Saka was fouled on the near-touchline and it was his free-kick which allowed the home side to double their advantage with 10 minutes still to play in the first half.

Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and defender Gabriel all attempted to get a toe onto Saka’s curling set-piece, but his cross evaded not only the Arsenal trio but the PSG defence too, with the ball sailing past a bamboozled Donnarumma.

Nuno Mendes hit the post in the first half for the visitors, with Joao Neves also striking the crossbar after the interval, but Arsenal’s win rarely looked in doubt.

“The players wanted to prove a point against this top team, that we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant,” added Arteta.

“It is another step. It creates a special night against a big club and that belief lifts the energy and the spirits of everybody.

“First, you have to believe you can face those incredible teams, and you have a really good chance to beat them, and then that you are good enough to do that, so this result will be very helpful for us.”

PSG were unbeaten so far this season heading into Tuesday’s fixture, but manager Luis Enrique, who was without Ousmane Dembele, said Arsenal fully deserved the three points.

“In all honesty, I am not here to put the blame on anyone,” said Luis Enrique when asked if Donnarumma should have stopped Saka’s free-kick. “If anyone is to blame, it is me. I am responsible for this.

“Donnarumma and his colleagues were far from the standards required. Our rivals were better, in terms of pressure and intensity, and they won every duel.

“It is impossible to come out of the game with a positive result if you don’t win any duels. From the first minute, Arsenal were superior to us.”