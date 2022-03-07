Referee’s view on Mikel Arteta’s ballboy ‘assist’ for Arsenal against Watford

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has described Mikel Arteta’s role in Arsenal’s third goal against Watford as “clever”, and suggested that the Arsenal manager did not do anything wrong in the eventual 3-2 victory.

The former midfielder played a role in sparking a delightful move from his side that culminated with a lovely finish from Gabriel Martinelli.

Hurrying outside of his technical area, Arteta gathered the bouncing ball and tossed it to Bukayo Saka.

Saka’s swift throw up the line put a teammate into space behind the Watford defence, allowing Arsenal shirts to rush forward, with Alexandre Lacazette’s lay-off rolling invitingly for Martinelli to find the top corner.

And Gallagher believes that Arteta did not commit “an offence” in exiting his technical area and passing the ball to Saka.

Gallagher, who managed in English top division until 2007, explained to Sky Sports: “The fourth official is the sole judge of the technical area - he is meant to monitor the manager, he is meant to stop him going outside or encroaching on to the pitch.

“He has allowed him to go out. Whether he has been too slow to stop him, I don’t know.

“What you would say [is] he hasn’t really committed an offence. He’s become almost a ball boy. He’s retrieved the ball that’s come to him, he’s thrown it back. You wouldn’t expect him to let the ball go past him.

“We are talking about this because it resulted in a goal, incredibly. That’s all he’s done, is be guilty of coming out of his technical area.”

Martinelli’s goal proved crucial as Watford rallied from 3-1 down to push for an equaliser in the final moments.

However, Arsenal held on to move into the Premier League’s top four, with their position solidified by Manchester United’s derby defeat to Manchester City.

Arteta’s side thus stayed ahead of Manchester United by a point and also have three games in hand.