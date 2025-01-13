Monday’s briefing: Mikel Arteta unsure of Arsenal trophy chances after cup exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten-man Manchester United saw off Arsenal in a penalty shootout to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham needed extra time to beat non-league Tamworth and Newcastle avoided the biggest shock of the third round as they came from behind to beat League Two Bromley 3-1.

Elsewhere, Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Arteta stunned by cup exit

Mikel Arteta admitted he is uncertain if he will be able to deliver a trophy for Arsenal after seeing his side dumped out of the FA Cup by holders Manchester United at the Emirates – a defeat he described as “incredible”.

United played half of a thrilling third-round tie with 10 men, with Diogo Dalot dismissed moments after Bruno Fernandes had put the visitors ahead.

Gabriel equalized for the Gunners before Martin Odegaard was denied from the penalty spot by Altay Bayindir, who also made a string of fine saves to take the match to extra time before denying Kai Havertz in a 5-3 shootout win.

“Are we going to win big trophies? I don’t know,” Arteta said. “But playing like this, there are very few teams in the world that can play at that level.

“It is incredible how you don’t win that game. The dominance, the superiority and everything that we did to try to win the game and we didn’t get what we deserved. We go home extremely sad but I cannot be proud of my players.”

Magpies made to work hard for cup progress

Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to ease Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round after head coach Eddie Howe was forced to turn to his big guns to see off League Two Bromley.

Howe made nine changes to the side which beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek as he attempted to rest key men, but saw his understudies fail to impress in a first half during which Cameron Congreve fired the visitors into an eighth-minute lead at St James’ Park.

Lewis Miley levelled before half-time, but such was Howe’s displeasure that he brought on Gordon and Guimaraes after the restart and saw the England international convert a 49th-minute penalty before 21-year-old striker Will Osula wrapped up a 3-1 win with his first goal for the club.

Spurs scrape past non-league Tamworth

Part-timers Tamworth produced a heroic display to take Tottenham to extra-time before the Premier League club limped into the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win.

Andy Peaks’ National League outfit pushed Spurs all the way at a buoyant Lambs Ground on an occasion for the whole town to be proud of – albeit with a tinge of disappointment after they missed out on a potentially-lucrative replay.

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky pulled off a vital save from Jordan Cullinane Liburd with just seconds of normal time remaining and it took an own goal from Nathan Tshikuna to break the deadlock after 100 minutes.

Dejan Kulusevski put the result beyond doubt six minutes later and Brennan Johnson added gloss to the scoreline with a third for the visitors before Tamworth deservedly received a standing ovation after the final whistle.

Raphinha at the double for brilliant Barca

Ten-man Barcelona came from behind to thrash Real Madrid 5-2 and win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde were all on target for Barca in a breathless first half at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where Kylian Mbappe had given Real an early lead.

Raphinha scored his second goal of the game early in the second half before goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for bringing down Mbappe just outside the area, with Rodrygo scoring from the resulting free-kick.

Surprisingly there were no further goals as Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was left to celebrate winning his first trophy with the club.

What’s on today?

The third round of the FA Cup continues as Millwall take on Dagenham at The Den, with the winner traveling to Leeds in round four.

In Spain, Real Sociedad are up against Villarreal in LaLiga, while Fiorentina travel to bottom side Monza in Italy’s Serie A.