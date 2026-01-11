Mikel Arteta hails Gabriel Martinelli mentality after Conor Bradley controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the mentality of Gabriel Martinelli after he hit the headlines for the right reasons by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 FA Cup third-round win at Championship strugglers Portsmouth.

Martinelli was widely criticised for throwing the ball at injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley and then attempting to push him off the pitch during Thursday’s goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil forward struck either side of Noni Madueke’s penalty miss to put the Gunners in control at rain-soaked Fratton Park after Andre Dozzell’s own goal cancelled out a shock third-minute opener from Pompey captain Colby Bishop.

Martinelli, who also missed an open goal at 2-1, completed his treble in the 72nd minute, having received a hostile reception from the raucous home support.

“That’s personality, come in and talk on the pitch,” said Arteta.

“To play for a big club you need a big personality because it can be that (being at the centre of a controversial incident), it can be an action that you miss, it can be something that costs you a game, and three days later there is a game, so you need to lift yourself up and make it count.

“Today he scored three goals, tomorrow he’s going to train a hundred miles an hour, for sure. He’s not going to change that, that’s Gabi.

“It’s part of football and then it’s how you take it. But he knew inside the reason why he did what he did.”

Earlier on Sunday it was announced Liverpool right-back Bradley was set to undergo knee surgery which will rule him out of the rest of the season.

Martinelli apologised to the Northern Ireland international following the high-profile flashpoint, having not initially realised the severity of the injury.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino said of Martinelli: “We are really happy for him, he’s a great guy.

“Everyone that knows him knows he’s a really kind kid. He’s always smiling, he’s always kind with everyone.

“We are very pleased that he’s performing this well.

“Sometimes when you’re on the pitch you don’t have all the information and you can react in a certain way but obviously everyone knows how good of a kid he is and he never tries to make someone feel bad.

“It’s just a small mistake and he said sorry, and the matter ends there.”

Premier League leaders Arsenal began four successive away games in four different competitions by reaching round four of the cup for the first time in three seasons after Arteta made 10 changes for the visit to Hampshire.

“When we make that many changes, there is an element of cohesion that is not going to be as perfect as we want,” said Arteta, who brought on injury-plagued forward Kai Havertz as a substitute for his first appearance since the opening weekend of the season.

“We started the game exactly how we didn’t want to: giving them momentum and an early goal and hope.

“The more we started to do the simple things right and be a little bit more dominant, the quality took over and the margins were bigger.”

Portsmouth had not beaten Arsenal in 22 previous meetings and were unable to build on a dream start.

Boss John Mousinho told TNT Sports: “I thought for large parts of the game we were well in it.

“I thought there were spells where we were the better side as well, particularly the opening and maybe when we came out in the second half.

“Arsenal were better than us ultimately and deserved the win.”