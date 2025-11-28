‘Special’ Declan Rice has even more to offer Arsenal – Mikel Arteta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta believes there is more to come from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice ahead of Sunday’s battle with Chelsea’s formidable duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The trio cost more than £300million overall with each signed for a nine-figure fee and amongst the best players in the Premier League this season.

Rice this week revealed he voted for Caicedo in his 2024-25 team of the year as debate over the better player rumbles on, but Arteta backed the England international to go up another level despite an impressive level of consistency over the past 12 months.

Asked if this is the best version of Rice, Arteta said: “Probably a year or two ago, yes, but now being with him every single day, understanding and connecting with him in the way I have done, we are going to get more.

“Because he wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the team. The impact he has on the team, it’s huge.

“I knew him for a long time (before signing) and I knew how he could evolve and change the team. He has certainly done it and probably improved on those expectations.”

Rice’s best work at West Ham occurred in a more deeper position in front of defence, but Arteta has unlocked new levels to his game in an advanced midfield role.

The long-serving Gunners head coach could not remember a specific fixture which convinced him to sign Rice, but always had his current position in mind.

“I would have to think about it but most of the time, if you have the option to see a player live and sense him, get that energy, presence and charisma, on top of his qualities, it’s something else,” Arteta reflected.

“Probably when he was around I said, ‘hmm, that’s a special player.’

“To be fair I had this one, I had another position that was a little bit further back to do something else and he can adapt to anything you throw at him.

“At the moment, that is what we were thinking, in front is probably much more positive for the team.”

Rice’s stature as a leader at Arsenal has grown in recent seasons and he has made clear his desire to lead the club to trophies.

Arteta added: “A huge amount. Obviously he was captain at West Ham. He comes here to a new club, a new environment and there were things already set, but he has earned the right to increase that role.

“To be more important, to be very present in everything we do, he’s in the leadership group, which is very important.

“He’s a real presence. He doesn’t need to wear the armband to feel really connected, really powerful and really important in the team.”