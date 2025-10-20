Mikel Arteta admits he looks up to Diego Simeone as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta called rival boss Diego Simeone “outstanding” and admitted he looks up to him ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Arteta will lock horns with Simeone for the first time in their group clash at the Emirates on Tuesday as the Arsenal manager bids to build on two wins for his side in Europe so far.

Arteta’s managerial style has drawn comparisons with Simeone, who is now in his 15th season in charge of the LaLiga outfit.

“Obviously he is someone that I look up to and have learned from him in many situations,” said Arteta of the Argentine.

“I rate him at the highest level. What he’s done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding. Not only what he has achieved but the way he’s done it – the identity he has created at the club, to the team, the spirit, they are very simple and clear to identify and that’s because the manager is very much them.

“That’s extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time and to do it for 14 years, is something that’s incredible so it’ll be a pleasure to meet him.”

On his last visit to England, Simeone was handed a one-match touchline ban by UEFA after he clashed with Liverpool supporters at the end of a 3-2 defeat for his side at Anfield in September. Simeone said he regretted the incident.

Asked if he could envisage Simeone managing in the Premier League, Arteta continued: “If he works in the Champions League, which is the highest competition in Europe, he can do it anywhere.

“You have to come here and try it and feel it, but I’m very sure that his know-how is unbelievable and his character and willingness will take him anywhere.”

Arsenal have opened their Champions League campaign with consecutive 2-0 victories against Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos. A third win against Simeone’s side under the lights of the Emirates would send out a statement of intent that Arsenal are serious contenders to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Arsenal are also leading the way in the Premier League with a 1-0 triumph at Fulham on Saturday allowing them to establish a three-point cushion over Manchester City. Liverpool are a point back following their home defeat to Manchester United.

Arteta’s men are the favourites with bookmakers to win their first league title in 22 years.

And Arteta added: “It is true that the team shows a different kind of maturity, threat and probably conviction at this stage but it’s still very early in the season.

“We have to do it now for another 30 games and that’s going to be the objective.

“The only thing that I embrace is when I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and the quality that they can deliver, that it gives me that conviction that we can go all the way but that’s it, that’s just a feeling, and then the next day you have to prove it, the next training session you have to prove it, and nothing else matters.”