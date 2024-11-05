Mikel Arteta explains ‘special chemistry’ with departing Arsenal director Edu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta opened up on his relationship with former Arsenal sporting director Edu after his shock departure from the club overshadowed the Gunners’ preparations for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Edu played a vital role in first bringing Arteta to the Emirates Stadium and then shaping the side into Premier League title contenders with some of the best business including the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

The former Arsenal player handed in his resignation this week and is reportedly set to link up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. His exit leaves a big hole in the hierarchy of the club when the Gunners are aiming to reach the next level of their development.

Arteta spoke about this relationship with Edu ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture versus Inter and mentioned the ‘special chemistry’ that the two had built up.

“Everything happened very quickly,” he said, “Obviously I loved working with him. I really enjoyed being alongside him in this incredible journey.

“From day one, we’ve been together. We both had this special chemistry and I’m very blessed that he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place, managing this incredible club, and he’s been a massive part of that.

“He’s had an amazing opportunity in a different role and he believes that it’s the right professional move for him. We have to respect that and from the bottom of my heart I think everybody really feels that we want the best for him.”

The Spaniard was also asked if Edu’s surprising exit, and Arsenal’s dip on form, could have a lasting impact on the team. Arteta replied:

“The plan and the vision that starts with ownership is very clear and very ambitious and that is going to continue. We have a very strong leadership team with an unbelievable know-how, a real passion and great feelings for the football club.

“We have to move on because that’s the reality of our industry.”