Recent goal glut ‘has to be’ turning point for Gabriel Jesus, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has challenged Gabriel Jesus to continue his hot streak and power Arsenal to glory after hailing his brace against Crystal Palace as a watershed moment in the striker’s career.

Jesus’s double in Arsenal’s 5-1 victory at Selhurst Park came just three days after his hat-trick, also against the Eagles, propelled his side into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The 27-year-old’s time in north London appeared in doubt following a barren run in front of goal.

Indeed, his opening strike at Selhurst Park on Saturday was his first in the Premier League in 326 days.

But, with five goals in two fixtures, Arteta believes Jesus’ dark days are now behind him.

And, when asked if he was hopeful this could mark a turning point for Jesus, Arteta replied: “It has to be. We have to push him, let him go and get behind him.

“He has had some difficult moments and when you are a striker that’s not easy because you get a lot of the spotlight.

“But credit to him, because his work ethic, and the way he came back in the summer, he was a completely different player. And now he is being rewarded.”

Following lacklustre consecutive league draws against Fulham and Everton, Arsenal fans were calling on the club’s hierarchy to bankroll a move for a new number nine when the transfer window opens next month.

But, after falling out of favour, Jesus’ new-found confidence in front of goal, for now at least, dilutes that narrative.

Asked how he kept Jesus motivated, Arteta added: “You have to prepare for your opportunity and, if you fail to prepare, it is not going to happen.

“You want results early and you don’t always see the rewards. It is like going to the gym and looking in the mirror after one week or one month.

“Sometimes it needs more time and suddenly everybody is saying you look much better, you’re looking healthier, and that’s a good example to use to understand what Gabi has done.”

The sole sour note for Arteta on Saturday arrived midway through the opening period when Bukayo Saka was unable to continue with a hamstring problem.

Saka, who has nine goals and a dozen assists in the Premier League and Europe so far this season, was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and looks set for a sustained period on the sidelines.

Arteta was also without Raheem Sterling, the obvious back-up option for Saka, at Selhurst Park through injury.

Arteta is set to provide an update on Saka’s condition on Monday when he faces the media to preview Arsenal’s next match against Ipswich at the Emirates on December 27.