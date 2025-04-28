Bring your boots – Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to ‘play every ball’ vs PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to bring their ‘shirts, shorts and boots’ to the Emirates on Tuesday and kick every ball to carry his players to an historic Champions League title.

Arsenal will contest their first semi-final on Europe’s grandest stage in 16 years when they host Paris St Germain.

The north London club have never lifted the European Cup, and they have reached the final just once. But Arteta said his stars must seize the opportunity against a side who they have already beaten this season.

The Arsenal supporters answered Arteta’s pre-match call to create a raucous atmosphere for the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid – a game they won 3-0 to send shockwaves around Europe.

And speaking on the eve of the biggest managerial test of his career so far, Arteta said: “You can sense the energy and the enthusiasm. It is probably one of the biggest games that the Emirates has seen since we built it (in 2006).

“We are making history. It’s a beautiful story right now, but we want much more. And I told them (the supporters), and I’m not exaggerating here, when I said: ‘Guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your T-shirts, and let’s play every ball together. We want to do something special’. That place has to be something that we haven’t seen before.”

On their last semi-final appearance in 2009, Arsenal, then managed by Arsene Wenger, suffered a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford before Cristiano Ronaldo ran riot at the Emirates in the next match, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s side completing a 4-1 aggregate win.

However, Arteta’s current crop of stars will be able to draw confidence from a comfortable 2-0 victory over PSG in the group stage in October as they bid for a spot in the showpiece against either Barcelona or Inter Milan on May 31.

“You feel the weight of history because we have a lot of people that have worked in the club for many, many years, and they’ve never been in this position before,” continued Arteta.

“We’ve never done it, and we need to earn the right to be in that final. But we are here to make people happy and to create history. We are very close and now we have to take the opportunity and make it happen.”

Following their stunning win against 15-time European Cup winners Real Madrid, Arsenal could be considered as the favourites, not just to see off PSG, but to win the competition altogether.

But Arteta said: “When you look at the history, no we are not the favourites because we’ve never done it. There is so much to do.”

Mikel Merino handed Arteta a major injury boost when he participated in training on Tuesday. The Spain international, who had been a doubt for the clash, is set to revert to midfield with Thomas Partey suspended. Leandro Trossard may instead lead Arsenal’s attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on either flank.

The latter was asked whether the match against PSG will be the biggest of his life.

“Yes, it is a dream to be here,” he said. “Since I started to play football when I was five or six, I had this dream to be playing in the Champions League and to be in a semi-final, it is amazing.

“It is the opportunity of our lives. We are going to enjoy the moment, but we deserve to be here and our mentality is to win.”