Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to return to the dugout for the first leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday.

Arteta tested positive for Covid in December and it’s the second time the manager has had the virus after contracting it in March 2020.

He missed Arsenal’s Premier League defeat by Manchester City on Saturday as he was isolating, but Arteta is now set to return to the Emirates Stadium for the cup tie.

It is reported that Arteta will be out of isolation late on Tuesday and so is thought to be attending training on Wednesday.

Liverpool will not be as lucky as their manager Jurgen Klopp remains in isolation with Covid and is set to miss the semi-final.

Klopp missed the Reds’ draw against Chelsea on Sunday and is expected to return on 9 January for Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders is due to take charge of the match, as he did for the game against the Blues.

Liverpool could be without some stars due to Covid as well, as Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip all tested positive ahead of the Chelsea fixture.

The second leg of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final is scheduled to take place on 13 January.