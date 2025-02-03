Arsenal search for a striker as clubs look to get business done on deadline day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal produced a stunning performance to thrash Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday and their pursuit of goals could continue in the hours before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners’ desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window has been well documented and attention may now turn fully to bolstering their forward line for their continuing title challenge.

That means Aston Villa, fresh from welcoming Marcus Rashford to Villa Park, could be bracing themselves for a renewed approach for England striker Ollie Watkins.

Villa, who sold Jhon Duran last week, have reportedly already rejected one bid for the 29-year-old from the London outfit, who along with Manchester United have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, when asked on Sunday if any late moves were being considered, said: “It’s always possible.”

It remains to be seen if the convincing manner of Arsenal’s defeat of City, or the apparent injury suffered by Watkins at Wolves on Saturday, affects any thinking.

Rashford will play for Villa for the remainder of the season after making a loan switch from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford since new manager Ruben Amorim took charge in November and not played any first-team football since December 12.

The PA news agency understands Villa have agreed to cover at least 75 per cent of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly wage and that figure could rise to 90 per cent depending on performances. Villa have also secured an option to buy in the summer.

Rashford may not be the only arrival at Villa ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline with attacking midfielder Marco Asensio undergoing checks before joining on loan from Paris St Germain.

Another striker likely to be on the move is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who appears to be closing in on a loan switch to West Ham.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been unusually active in the market this month and may not yet be finished.

City have already spent £130million to bring Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis to the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to arrest their unexpected decline this season.

They continue to be linked with defender Andrea Cambiaso and their former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who are both at Juventus.

Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are reportedly close to joining Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan from Chelsea.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said after his side’s 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday: “I think we will have at least one more signing, we need one.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou suggest his club could also be active on Monday.

The Australian said: “I think the club is still looking for opportunities.”