England captain Millie Bright to miss must-win Nations League double-header

England captain Millie Bright has been ruled out of the crucial UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against the Netherlands and Scotland.

The Lioness’ hopes of earning Team GB a spot at next summer’s Olympic Games were dealt a significant blow following a surprise defeat against Belgium last month.

It was only the fourth defeat since Wiegman took charge, but has left England trailing both the Netherlands and Belgium in Nations League Group A, with three points separating the teams.

The Lionesses require victories against the Netherlands and Scotland while hoping other matches go their way and now will have to do so without their interim captain.

Bright has withdrawn from the squad and will remain at Chelsea to continue treatment for a knee injury that ruled her out of the Blues’ 4-1 win over Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday.

Millie Bright was rushed back into action too quickly, says Emma Hayes (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes confirmed that the problem was not serious, but concerns have been raised after Bright had knee surgery ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and she only just recovered in time to lead England to second place.

Bright played in all seven matches during the World Cup, but ahead of the tournament she had not played for club or country since March, and Hayes admitted she ‘rushed herself back’ so the club will manage her condition and workload.

After the Champions League match, Hayes said: “She’s come back and quickly into the Chelsea season, so perhaps she needed a little bit longer. Her knee’s a little bit angry at the minute. It’s not anything too detrimental, we’re just listening to her body and how it’s feeling.”

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up in her place, and will report along with the rest of the Lionesses at St. George’s Park on Monday 27 November.

Turner has previously been included in senior squads but has not yet received a full international cap, although she has been capped at both under-19s and under-23 level.