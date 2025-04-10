Millwall charged over homophobic chants aimed at Crystal Palace’s Ben Chilwell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millwall have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following homophobic chanting directed at Ben Chilwell during last month’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Crystal Palace.

Eagles defender Chilwell, who is on loan from Chelsea, was targeted by away supporters in the first half of the Lions’ 3-1 loss at Selhurst Park on March 1.

During a feisty London derby, Alex Neil’s side were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute when goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for kicking Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head.

Mateta was taken to hospital and required 25 stitches to his left ear, while Roberts was later handed a six-match ban for a challenge Eagles chairman Steve Parish labelled the “most reckless” he had seen.

The FA condemned “let him die” chants made towards Mateta by some travelling fans as he was receiving treatment on the pitch but were unable to investigate as they did not breach regulations.

However, the governing body intends to punish Millwall for the incidents involving England international Chilwell.

“Millwall FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following the FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace FC on Saturday 1 March,” read an FA statement.

“It’s alleged that during the fifth and 20th minutes the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Millwall said they are committed to “working tirelessly” to eradicate homophobic chanting.

The Sky Bet Championship club have until Wednesday to respond to the FA charge.

“The chant in question is condemned by Millwall Football Club, and once again it strongly emphasises its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of all kinds,” read a statement on the Lions’ official website.

“The club remains committed to working tirelessly to eradicate homophobic chanting, and any other form of discriminatory abuse, from the sport.”