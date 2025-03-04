Millwall condemn abuse aimed at Liam Roberts following Jean-Philippe Mateta collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millwall have condemned the abuse of goalkeeper Liam Roberts following his red card for a challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

Roberts kicked Mateta in the head attempting to clear an aerial ball out of his own penalty area with the collision resulting in Mateta being taken to hospital.

The Palace striker has since been discharged after needing 25 stitches to treat the injury. He posted on social media that he ‘hoped to be back very soon and stronger than ever’.

Roberts faces a three-match ban for the challenge though that could be extended. Millwall manager Alex Neil said the clash was unintentional and the club have released a statement criticising ‘news organisations and high-profile figures’ for helping to ‘character assassinate’ the 30-year-old.

Millwall’s statement reads: “The club are disgusted by abuse directed towards goalkeeper Liam Roberts following Saturday’s unfortunate collision with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him.

“No player at Millwall Football Club steps onto the pitch with the intent to harm another, and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology which was accepted immediately.

“The club are pleased to hear positive updates from Jean-Philippe and wish him the best in his recovery.”

open image in gallery Millwall's Liam Roberts was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta ( REUTERS )

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts’ challenge as the “most reckless” he has seen during the live television broadcast while some ex-referees have called for the goalkeeper to face a five-game ban.

After the game Palace manager Oliver Glasner told the BBC: “It’s a very serious injury so we hope all the best for him.

“We are not really happy, we can’t be really happy. Of course, it’s a great win and into the quarter-finals but when you lose a player, especially with a foul like this, you have two different feelings in your stomach.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to see it, I just watched it and it is terrible. I’m sure the goalkeeper didn’t want to injure JP [Mateta] in this situation, no player wants this. But with the foot at that height, you can’t do it because it's so dangerous and we all have responsibilities for our health. I don’t want to blame him but it is a terrible foul.”