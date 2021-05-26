Huddersfield to sign goalkeeper Lee Nicholls from MK Dons

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will join Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield on a two-year contract in July, the club has announced.

The 28-year-old, whose stay at MK Dons is due to end on June 30, has agreed a deal which includes the option of another 12 months and will provide competition for Ryan Schofield.

Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “We wanted to add a senior goalkeeper to the group to ensure we have the right level of competition in that area.

“Lee will arrive at Huddersfield Town with good experience, having played regularly in League 1 and League 2 during three of the last four seasons, and is an excellent character to add to our dressing room.

“His challenge is to push Ryan Schofield for the starting shirt every day in training and to help drive the standard for our young goalkeepers.”

Nicholls will arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium having made 157 appearances over five seasons with the Dons.