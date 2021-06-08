MK Dons tie up exciting young talent by signing attacking midfielder Scott Twine
The 21-year-old is out of contract at Swindon at the end of the month.
MK Dons have signed “one of the most exciting young talents in the EFL” in Scott Twine, according to sporting director Liam Sweeting.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will complete a move to Stadium MK on a long-term deal when his contract at Swindon expires at the end of the month.
Twine scored 14 goals and provided nine assists for the Robins and Newport where he spent a successful loan spell, last season.
Sweeting is delighted to get a deal over the line, and told the Dons’ website: “He is one of the most exciting young talents in the EFL and was our first-choice target in his position going into the summer.
“What’s even more exciting is that we were also his first-choice option – he completely buys into what we want to do here at MK Dons and he is eager to work and develop under our management team.”
Twine told iFollow MK Dons: “There were a few clubs interested but after I spoke to the gaffer (Russell Martin), he sold it to me. I wanted to come here and play football the way we do, and I want to bring lots of goals and assists.”