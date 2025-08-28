The staggering numbers behind MLS’ record-breaking transfer window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major League Soccer clubs paid around $336 million on players this summer to smash its transfer spending record.

Son Heung-min’s move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to LAFC's was the league’s headline deal as the total outlay was nearly double the previous MLS record of $188 million set in 2024, and represents a 75 per cent year-on-year increase in spending.

The total fee would have ranked eighth among global leagues last year, ahead of Mexico's Liga MX and Argentina's Primera Division.

MLS teams broke the league's individual transfer fee record three times in 2025, most recently by LAFC's reported $26.5 million deal for South Korea captain Son, followed by Atlanta United's acquisition of Emmanuel Latte Lath for $22 million and FC Cincinnati's move for Kevin Denkey at $16.3 million.

Eight clubs set new internal transfer records, with Austin FC doing so twice, while nearly half of MLS teams have completed a club-record signing in the past two years.

Thomas Muller was another high-profile newcomer to the league this summer, joining Vancouver Whitecaps ( AP )

There were 169 international arrivals in 2025, spanning 50 countries and averaging 25.2 years of age.

Top-flight leagues most targeted by MLS sides included Brazil (11 signings), Argentina (10), England (8) and Portugal (8). Teams executed at least eight deals worth $10 million or more.

From January 1 to February 4 - typically MLS's busiest window - the United States ranked sixth worldwide in transfer expenditure at $145 million and seventh in revenue at $125 million, with outgoing fees up 126 per cent versus the same period in 2024.

Seven players departed MLS for fees of at least $10 million in 2025, and nine clubs set new records for outgoing transfers.

The league said its new "cash-for-player" trade rule, introduced in January, has reshaped intra-league movement by allowing clubs to trade directly for players without using General Allocation Money or other assets such as draft picks.

In its first season, the mechanism accounted for more than $40 million across 11 players, a development MLS says has helped keep top performers in the league while allowing selling clubs to realize value.

Notable trades under the new system included moves for Evander to FC Cincinnati, Djordje Mihailovic to Toronto FC, Jack McGlynn to Houston Dynamo, Daniel Gazdag to Columbus Crew, Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas and Dejan Joveljic to Sporting Kansas City.