Monaco’s Mohamed Camara given four-match ban for covering anti-homophobia logos

The Mali international put white tape over the badge that featured on the front of all Ligue 1 clubs’ jerseys on the final day of the season

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 31 May 2024 13:47
Comments
Monaco’s Mohamed Camara wears a shirt with a LGBTQ+ rainbow covered up
Monaco’s Mohamed Camara wears a shirt with a LGBTQ+ rainbow covered up (REUTERS/)

Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara has been handed a four-match suspension after covering up anti-homophobia logos on his shirt.

The Mali international put white tape over the badge that featured on the front of all Ligue 1 clubs’ jerseys on the final day of the season.

Camara also covered up the rainbow-coloured league crest on his sleeve during Monaco’s 4-0 win against Nantes on Sunday, May 19.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel said in a statement: “After hearing the player Mohamed Camara, and noting his refusal during the meeting to carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia, the Commission decided to impose a four-match suspension.”

France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had called for “the strongest sanctions” in the wake of Camara’s “unacceptable behaviour”.

Monaco manager Adi Hutter said the club were supportive of the anti-homophobia campaign and that it was a “personal initiative” by the player.

The club’s chief executive Thiago Scuro said they would hold internal discussions with Camara.

