Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal midfielder undergoes surgery after knee injury
The midfielder has been ruled out for the Premier League leaders for an ‘extended period of time’
Arsenal have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny will be out for an ‘extended period of time’ after the midfielder underwent surgery on an injured knee.
Elneny has missed Arsenal’s last two Premier League outings – victories over north London rivals Tottenham and most recently Manchester United – and the league leaders have now revealed that the Egypt international’s injury is ‘significant.’
As such, Elneny will be sidelined for a lengthy spell for the second time this season, following a two-month absence between September and November due to a thigh issue.
“Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee,” Arsenal said in a statement on Tuesday (31 January).
“Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time. A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.
“Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible.”
Elneny, 30, is joined on the sidelines by injured striker Gabriel Jesus, whose return date is still unknown.
Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has been struggling with a thigh problem but could return this weekend as the Gunners face Everton in the top flight.
