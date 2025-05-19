Glaring miss shows Mohamed Salah is human, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Salah somehow fired wide from the edge of the six-yard box in the defeat to Brighton.
Arne Slot said Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah proved he is “human” after missing an open goal at a crucial stage of Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 loss at Brighton.
With the champions leading 2-1 at the Amex Stadium, Reds forward Salah had a golden chance to mark his 300th Premier League appearance with a 29th top-flight goal of the campaign.
But he somehow fired wide from the edge of the six-yard box in the 54th minute before goals from substitutes Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood completed Albion’s comeback victory.
Defeat mattered little to Liverpool, but they have now taken just one point from three games since clinching the title on April 27.
“The first thought that goes through my head when I see the ball moving towards Mo, I’m like, ‘It’s quite a big chance, this could lead to a goal,’ because that’s what Mo normally does,” said head coach Slot.
“But he’s been throughout this season almost inhuman. But there were moments in the season where he was human, so it’s not the first time that he’s not scoring for one or two games in a row.
“But the good thing for us is this hardly ever happens and, if it happens, you can be sure that he will score in the third game of the fourth game.”