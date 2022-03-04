Mohamed Salah admits to being ‘shocked’ by Ballon d’Or snub
The Liverpool forward finished seventh in the standings for the prize of best men’s player in the world
Mohamed Salah has admitted to being “shocked” at his seventh-placed finish in last year’s Ballon d’Or.
The award was won by Lionel Messi, predominantly for his performances at Barcelona before a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho rounding out the top three.
Liverpool forward Salah finished in seventh place despite an impressive year of showings, and he revealed his emotions around missing out on the prize of being named the best men’s player in the world while talking to DMC, per the Mirror.
“It shocked me [not doing better in Ballon d’Or voting], but there’s nothing I can say,” Salah admitted.
“No one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that’s what happened.
“I do not feel the conspiracy theory, but there may be inaccurate choices, and there are many countries which aren’t popular with football knowledge and so far from it.
“I do not know their choices based on what, but I do not believe in the conspiracy theory. I don’t have the feeling that there is anything personal against me specifically in the Fifa choices, but this is the reality we are dealing with.”
Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph marked the Argentina captain’s seventh time lifting the trophy, extending his record.
The forward finally won the Copa America with his nation in 2021, having finished as a runner-up three times.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies