Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final with Real Madrid
The Liverpool forward was injured by a Sergio Ramos challenges when the two sides met in the 2018 final
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits he is “very motivated” heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.
The Egypt international was forced off injured after a challenge by Sergio Ramos when the two sides met in the 2018 final.
Liverpool went on to lose on that occasion and, although the Reds made considerable amends by winning the competition the following year, they are hoping to exact revenge on the Spanish giants.
Salah said at a pre-final press conference: “I’m very motivated after what happened with Madrid last time. And, after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it.”
Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of considerable speculation in recent months but the issue is not something he wants to discuss ahead of this weekend’s showpiece.
He said: “In my mind I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish. I’m staying next season for sure.”
Liverpool go into the game after the disappointment of narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Captain Jordan Henderson said: “The mood is good to be honest. Training was very good today and I can see the excitement in the lads.
“We were disappointed with the outcome on Sunday, it was tough to take, but I couldn’t be more proud of the lads for this season.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies