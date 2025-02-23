Mohamed Salah says ‘special’ season is his favourite as a Liverpool player

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah says his current record-breaking season with Liverpool fc is his favourite as the forward continues his incredible form to set new landmarks almost every week.

A man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 win at Manchester City, which extended the club’s lead at the top of the table to 11 points, saw him become the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in the same season.

He has now scored and assisted in 11 Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a single season in one of Europe’s big five leagues since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2014-15 (11).

In scoring the opener at the Etihad Stadium he took his tally to 30 for the campaign, 25 of which have been in the league, and moved level with Gordon Hodgson in joint-third in the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 241.

Asked if he was playing better than ever, Salah told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.”

The Egypt international is entering the final four months of his contract with no sign yet that an extension will be agreed.

But that has not impinged on the 32-year-old’s form as the quest for a second Premier League title, plus having a Carabao Cup final to contest and a last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain next month, is driving him on to greater heights.

open image in gallery Salah has now scored 25 Premier League goals this season (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title,” he added of the desire of the likes of him and fellow senior players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker to double their tally of Premier League winners’ medals.

Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to register 40-plus goal involvements in two different seasons and the first in Europe’s top five leagues to be directly involved in 50 goals across all competitions this season.

Head coach Arne Slot admits he struggles to describe Salah’s achievements, although he prefers to take an all-round view of the player’s contribution.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he said, “What pleased me most is that mostly, apart from this game and maybe the home game against City or Chelsea, we have more ball possession. That means we bring him many, many, many times into promising positions.

open image in gallery Arne Slot praised Salah following Liverpool's win over the Premier League champions ( REUTERS )

“Today there weren’t that many moments we could bring him into promising positions but the seven, eight, nine, 10 moments that we gave him the ball in those positions he was every time a threat and that probably tells you even more the quality player he is.

“It’s not so easy for an attacker if he has to defend, defend, defend and then gets the ball and has to do something special.

“That’s sometimes difficult but at the moment not many things seem difficult for Mo.”