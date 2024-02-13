Mohamed Salah returns to training as Liverpool receive fitness boost

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool training as he nears a return from injury.

Salah has not featured for the club since leaving the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a hamstring issue during Egypt’s draw with Ghana on 18 January.

But footage shared by the club showed the forward back on the grass with his teammates at their training ground, with Joe Gomez, Alisson and Conor Bradley all also involved.

Liverpool next travel to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, and manager Jurgen Klopp suggested before the weekend win over Burnley that Salah could even make his return at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Mo is going in the right direction,” Klopp said on Friday. “We hope, but we don’t know, that he can be a part of part of training next week. But we have to see.

“He is going through all the paces now and it looks positive. It’s either next week or the week after. If you ask him, it’s next week.”

Salah’s return would come as a timely boost for Liverpool as they bid to hold on to top spot in the Premier League. Klopp’s side have had their lead cut to just two points by Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Salah, who in December became only the fifth player to tally 200 Liverpool goals, has not played since the German announced that he would be stepping down as manager at the end of the season.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for four trophies and face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday 25 February.