‘I can’t say yes or no’: Mohamed Salah on ‘sensitive’ Liverpool contract situation

Mohamed Salah has described his ongoing contract talks at Liverpool as a “sensitive situation” but insists he won’t let his future distract him from the team’s goals this season.

The Reds, who play rivals Manchester City on Sunday, are in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all to play for after already claiming the Carabao Cup.

Salah's future remains high on the agenda, however, with the Egyptian's deal nearing just 12 months left.

Negotiations have long been underway but an agreement between player and club is yet to be found.

"Not much, but honestly what I can I say? There are many things people don't know about," he said when asked by Sky Sports for an update.

"I can't be selfish now and talk about my situation. We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what's coming for the team and that's the most important thing.

“That's all I can say. Hopefully we can be optimistic and see what's going to happen."

The 29-year-old has always maintained he wants to stay at Anfield but admits the situation remains "sensitive".

"I can't say yes and I can't say no," he added. "I've said many times before that's what I want. But again I can't really go deep in the contract right now because it's a really sensitive situation.

"For the team to win I can't just go on the news and talk about my contract. I just focus on the team and that's it."