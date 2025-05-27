Mohamed Salah unsure of future after Liverpool but believes he will play at 40

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah does not know where the future lies once his new two-year deal expires but believes he can play until he is 40 and remains in contact with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Egypt international put an end to season-long speculation by agreeing a contract extension last month but would have gone to the Middle East had a solution not been found.

In September 2023, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad had a £150million bid turned down but as the highest-profile Muslim footballer in world football, it was expected he would eventually move to the country.

That seems more likely after Salah – who turns 33 in a couple of weeks – said he thought he had years left in his career.

“I will stop playing when I have that feeling but if you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40,” he said in an interview with Egyptian television channel ON Sports, conducted before Monday’s horrific events at the club’s victory parade in the city.

“But if I felt before that I wanted to stop, I would quit. I have achieved a lot of things.”

On the most recent links to Saudi, he added: “I thought it was a good opportunity. My contract was up at Liverpool and I would have gone to Saudi but we finalised the deal with Liverpool.

“And I still have a good relationship with them and I always stay in contact with them. Yes, we were talking to each other.

“I don’t know what is going to happen but I am happy here in Liverpool and I am staying here for the next two years. Then I will see what I will do next.”

Willie Stevenson, a two-time first division championship winner under Bill Shankly, has died at the age of 85.

The Scot made 241 appearances for the club in the 1960s after signing from Rangers – where he also won the league and Scottish Cup – and was a member of the team which won the club’s first FA Cup in 1965.

Stevenson also played for Stoke, Tranmere, Vancouver Whitecaps and Macclesfield.