Mohamed Salah: A double century of Liverpool goals

Mohamed Salah reached 200 goals for Liverpool as the Reds came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Egypt forward’s record with the club.

200 up

Salah made an immediate impact after his arrival from Roma for a reported £34.3m in 2017, scoring 32 league goals in his debut season. That was a record for a 38-game Premier League campaign until beaten last season by Erling Haaland’s 36 for Manchester City.

He racked up 44 in all competitions and it remains the most prolific season of his career, though he has scored at least 19 in every Premier League campaign with Liverpool and 31 in all competitions in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He has scored 148 league goals in 234 appearances for the club. With two for Chelsea earlier in his career, the goal against Palace was also his 150th Premier League goal, moving him level with former Reds striker Michael Owen for 10th place in the competition’s scoring chart since its 1992 rebranding.

He also has 42 Reds strikes in the Champions League and another three in this season’s Europa League, to go with five in the FA Cup and one each in the League Cup and Community Shield.

The club offered a breakdown on social media of how he has scored his goals, with 162 coming from his trusty left foot to go with 30 on his right and eight headers.

Goal Rush

“To score 200 goals, you only achieve this if you are a super, super special player.”

So said manager Jurgen Klopp on talkSPORT after the final whistle at Selhurst Park and Salah becomes the fifth player to reach a double century for Liverpool, following Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

His goals have come in a total of 327 appearances in all competitions, giving him a scoring rate of 0.61 goals per game – better than all but Hodgson, whose 241 goals came in 377 games (0.64 per game).

Rush is the club’s record scorer in all competitions with 346, in 660 appearances between 1980 and 1996 interrupted only by a brief spell at Juventus. That ranks Rush sixth in the list of Reds players with the most appearances, behind Ian Callaghan – with a record 857 – Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Ray Clemence and Emlyn Hughes.

Hunt scored 285 in 492 games to rank second ahead of Hodgson, while Liddell is the next name in Salah’s sights after scoring 228 times in 534 appearances from 1938 to 1961.

The same players make up the club’s top five league goalscorers, with Rush (229) dropping to third behind Hunt (244) and Hodgson (233). With Liddell hitting 215, it will be some time before Salah climbs any higher up that list.