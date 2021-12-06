Football rumours: Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks
Kylian Mbappe is unsure where his future lies.
What the papers say
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.
Southampton want to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.
Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.
Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.
Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.