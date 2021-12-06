Football rumours: Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

Kylian Mbappe is unsure where his future lies.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 December 2021 07:45
Mohamed Salah is reportedly frustrated by contract talks (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.

Southampton want to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.

Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.

Kylian Mbappe is considering his future (PA)
(PA Wire)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.

Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.

