Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah named PFA men’s player of year for record third time

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won a record third Professional Footballers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year award, with Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey collecting the women’s accolade.

The 33-year-old Egypt international scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists as Arne Slot’s Reds stormed to last season’s Premier League title.

Salah’s stunning form in 2024/25 saw him dominate the voting by PFA’s members and enter the history books as the first three-time Player of the Year winner.

The PFA crown complements the record-equalling third Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award picked up earlier in the year.

open image in gallery Salah 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the Premier League last season ( Getty )

PFA Women’s Player of the Year Caldentey, 29, moved to Arsenal last summer and scored 19 goals in all competitions, including eight on the Gunners’ way to lifting the Champions League with a victory in the final against her former club Barcelona.

Olivia Smith recently joined Caldentey at Arsenal in a world-record deal and has been named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year following her superb season at Liverpool.

open image in gallery Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Mariona Caldentey poses with the Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year award ( AFP/Getty )

Morgan Rogers has scooped the PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year award following a brilliant campaign that saw the Aston Villa attacking midfielder make his England breakthrough.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

open image in gallery Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers was named PFA Young Player of the Year ( PA )

Matz Sels and Chris Wood are recognised for their fine campaigns at Nottingham Forest, while unsettled striker Alexander Isak has been included in recognition of his excellent form at Newcastle last term.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed out on the XI despite being shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

The PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year side includes two players from champions Chelsea, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright.

open image in gallery New Arsenal signing Olivia Smith won the women’s young player of the year award ( PA )

Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Emily Fox and Kim Little are selected, as are Manchester City pair Yui Hasegawa and Mary Fowler and the Manchester United trio of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere.

James Trafford, now of Manchester City, has become the first goalkeeper to be named Championship Player of the Year following his brilliant performances between the sticks during Burnley’s promotion campaign.

Richard Kone’s 21-goal haul for Wycombe in his first full season at professional level saw the 22-year-old, who last week signed for QPR, named League One Player of the Year.

Bromley striker Michael Cheek’s impressive first season in the EFL, in which he scored 25 league goals for the promoted side, saw him awarded the League Two Player of the Year trophy.