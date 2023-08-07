Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future revealed by agent amid Saudi Arabia links

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool rather than joining the exodus to Saudi Arabia, his agent has said.

The Egyptian is a reported target for Al-Ittihad, who were apparently willing to pay Liverpool £52m and give the forward a contract worth £77m a year.

Al-Ittihad have already signed Salah’s Liverpool teammate Fabinho while captain Jordan Henderson has moved to Al-Ettifaq.

But Ramy Abbas, Salah’s representative, has confirmed that the 31-year-old is happy to remain at Anfield.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” he tweeted. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Salah signed a three-year deal last summer, making him the best-paid player in Liverpool’s history. He scored 30 goals last season, taking his tally to 186 in six years on Merseyside.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are trying to strengthen their midfield ahead of the start of the season after losing Henderson and Fabinho. They have made two bids for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia but are also considering other options.