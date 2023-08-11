Jump to content

Liverpool agree British transfer record £110m fee for Moises Caicedo – reports

Brighton have held firm in their valuation of the Ecuadorian all summer long.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 August 2023 08:39
Brighton’s Moises Caicedo could be bound for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £110million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has been a target for Chelsea all summer but Brighton have held firm in their valuation.

Now the Reds appear to have stepped in and hijacked the deal to complete their midfield rebuild following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Should he complete the move, Caicedo will be reunited with Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentinian World Cup winner who left the Seagulls for Anfield in June.

The reported fee would eclipse the previous British record fee of £107m that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

It would also represent another massive profit for Brighton, who signed Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in 2021.

