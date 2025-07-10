Moises Caicedo delivers huge injury boost ahead of Club World Cup final in bid to become ‘one of the best’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea will hope Moises Caicedo can win his race against time to be fit for the Club World Cup final after taking part in team training on Thursday.

Caicedo has helped guide Chelsea to the Club World Cup final, starting on Tuesday as newcomer Joao Pedro bagged a brace on his full debut to down boyhood club Fluminense. Chelsea stare down the challenge of European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 to also book their place.

He suffered a rare injury setback late into the contest against the Brazilian underdogs, rolling his ankle before having to be helped off in stoppage time to cast doubt onto whether the often-dependable midfielder would be available for Sunday.

However, the Ecuadorian midfielder was fit enough to train just over 72 hours before the final kicks off, with Caicedo now on course to get the opportunity to showcase himself as “one of the best midfielder’s in the world” in the global spectacle - as is his ambition.

“I am working on that. I want to become one of the best midfielders in the world but I am too far right now,” he said, with the Club World Cup final potentially posing an opportunity to prove his worth to the wider masses.

“I am working hard every day and want to show it on the pitch.

“I want to talk on the pitch, showing my great football and the people can talk about me.”

Caicedo set a British transfer record when he moved from Brighton to Chelsea in 2023, joining for a fee of £115m at the age of 21.

He was the standout star during his second term at Stamford Bridge, ending the past campaign as Chelsea’s fans’ and players’ player of the season.

However, Caicedo insists he doesn’t listen to the noise around him, whether positive or negative, taking the rough with the smooth and showing his worth on the pitch.

“You know people always talk when you are doing well,” he added.

“Even when they say bad things, I don’t care because I just want to help my team and I focus on that.”