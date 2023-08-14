Moises Caicedo set for British record transfer deal as future decided

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, with the fee set to be a British transfer record.

On Sunday evening, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea will pay £115m for the Ecuador star, eclipsing the previous mark set when they bought Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8m in January.

The report stated that Caicedo would sign an eight-year contract, with the Blues paying £100m plus £15m in add-ons.

Chelsea had to increase their bid for Caicedo several times but eventually clinched a deal after Liverpool had also reached an agreement with Brighton at £111m pounds.

The 21-year-old Caicedo still had four years to run on his Brighton contract but told the club he wished to leave and made it clear he wanted to go to Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield.

He signed for Brighton in February 2021 for a reported fee of £4.5m and was loaned to Belgian club Beerschot in August that year.

He was recalled by Brighton in January 2022 after 14 appearances in Belgium and, under coach Roberto De Zerbi, Caicedo blossomed in midfield last season.

Chelsea are also looking to strengthen their forward line under new boss Mauricio Pochettino after suffering injuries and key departures including Kai Havertz who signed for Arsenal and Christian Pulisic who left for Serie A side AC Milan.

The club’s new French striker Christopher Nkunku, brought in for around £60m, will be out for a “prolonged period” after having surgery on a knee injury, although another new signing Nicolas Jackson impressed in his absence during the Blues’ Premier League opener.

Chelsea, who finished 12th last season, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool on Sunday.