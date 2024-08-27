Wales’ Nations League game in Montenegro moved to Niksic due to Podgorica pitch

Support truly

Wales’ Nations League game away to Montenegro has been moved to Niksic after UEFA deemed the Podgorica National Stadium pitch unplayable.

The September 9 fixture will take place at the 5,000-capacity City Stadium home of FK Sutjeska, although the attendance may be reduced to satisfy UEFA safety criteria.

The City Stadium has never hosted the Montenegro men’s national team since the nation became independent and joined UEFA and FIFA in 2007, only previously staging international women’s and under-21 matches.

A Football Association of Wales statement read: “Following concerns over the quality of the playing surface at the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica, UEFA has confirmed that the Nations League match between Montenegro and Cymru on 9 September will be moved to Nikšić.

“The FAW acknowledges the inconvenience that this announcement will have on Cymru’s travelling fans, who have already planned for Podgorica.

“Therefore, the FAW is currently in discussions with UEFA and the Football Association of Montenegro to limit the disruption caused by this late announcement to the Cymru national team and The Red Wall.

“The FAW will provide an update when further information is confirmed.”

UEFA officials visited the Podgorica National Stadium on Sunday to examine a pitch that previous inspections discovered to be dry and cratered in places, with large areas of grass missing.

The surface – which was recently inspected by an FAW delegation – was deemed unfit for a Conference League qualifier between Buducnost Podgorica and CSKA Sofia earlier this month, with the tie switched to the nearby DG Arena.

The UEFA party headed to Niksic on Monday to determine whether the stadium met safety conditions for the game to be played in Montenegro’s second city, 53 kilometres north of Podgorica.

Nemanja Vukovic, president of the Niksic Municipal Assembly, was quoted in the Montenegro media on Tuesday as saying: “I congratulate the management and all the employees of FK Sutjeska, whose hard and diligent work on improving the infrastructure and maintaining the field was crucial.

“I am sure that our city will be an excellent host, and our national team, supported by the fans, will win over Wales.”

Wales will be backed by 700 fans in Montenegro, many of whom have already booked accommodation in Podgorica and may now have to make alternative arrangements an hour away by bus or train.

UEFA is understood to have rejected the idea of playing the fixture on neutral territory in neighbouring Albania, or reversing the game with Wales hosting next month’s meeting and Craig Bellamy’s side travelling to Montenegro in October.

Wales start their Nations League campaign at home to Turkey on September 6, which will be new boss Bellamy’s first game in charge.