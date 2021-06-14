Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren signs new one-year deal

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren has signed a new one-year contract at Morecambe

The 33-year-old signed from Chesterfield in January and played a key role in the Shrimps’ promotion to League One via the play-offs.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website: “I am delighted Kyle has agreed a new deal. He played a big part in the club winning promotion last year.

“He gives us experience as he has played lots of games in the Football League and that vast experience will be vital for us.”

Letheren added: “It’s been a great four months for me since I arrived.

“After speaking to the new manager, he has a clear vision of how he’s going to take the club forward and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I think we can be a solid, stable team and hopefully stabilise ourselves at this new level for us.”