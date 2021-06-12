Toumani Diagouraga signs new one-year deal at Morecambe

Toumani Diagouraga has signed a new one-year deal at Morecambe

The 34-year-old midfielder, formerly of Brentford and Leeds played an integral role in the Shrimps’ promotion to League One via the play-offs last season.

New boss Stephen Robinson told Morecambe’s official website: “I’m delighted to get Toumani signed up and he is a really big signing for us.

“He is a player who covers a vast amount of ground and is getting better with age.

“He was excellent last season and his experience in the game will be important and at the same time help our younger players at League One level.”

Diagouraga added: “After gaining promotion I wanted to see the ride out and carry on with the club in League One.

“I spoke to the manager and when you speak to him and see what he’s done with Motherwell you know he’s an excellent manager.

“I was in League One two or three seasons ago and there are a lot of bigger teams with bigger budgets that we’ll have to face this season.

“That’s not new for us though, if we stick together I’m sure we can get points on the board and do well.”