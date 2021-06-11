Alex Kenyon among players to leave as Morecambe prepare for life in League One

Alex Kenyon is among the players Morecambe have announced are being released from the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made over 250 appearances for the Shrimps since joining in 2013 after leaving Stockport.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith, Jordan Slew, Liam McAlinden, Ben Pringle, Harry Davis, Stephen Hendrie and Mark Halstead have also been released.

Morecambe said Yann Songo’o had “decided to pursue other opportunities”, while Nathaniel Knight-Percival signed for Tranmere on Thursday.

One-year contract extensions have been activated for Carlos Mendes Gomes, Aaron Wildig and Freddie Price, and Cole Stockton, Toumani Diagouraga, John O’Sullivan Liam Gibson, Kelvin Mellor and Kyle Letheren have been offered new deals.

Andre Da Silva Mendes is contracted to stay with the club until 2022 having signed his first professional deal in May.

Morecambe, preparing for their first League One campaign following their play-off triumph last month, appointed Stephen Robinson as their new manager earlier this week.

Robinson told the club’s official website: “It’s been a tough week having to make decisions on players very quickly, but we believe we have made the right decisions for the club going forward.”

Co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “I would like to give a special mention to Alex Kenyon for his eight years of service and commitment to Morecambe Football Club, on the pitch, around the club and in the community. Football is a harsh business at times but with respect, things have to move on as progress is made.”